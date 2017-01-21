Flat fire victim taken to hospital

The occupant of a Douglas flat was taken to hospital this morning (Saturday) following a kitchen fire.

Fire crews were called to the flat in Lord Street at 12.45am, with the caller stating their neighbour’s flat was on fire and they believed the occupant may be inside.

Three appliances and an aerial ladder platform were taken to the scene.

When fire crews arrived, the occupant of the flat was outside the property, and was passed to paramedics, who transferred them to Noble’s for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Fire station officer Mark Caley said: ‘Fire crews using breathing apparatus, thermal image camera and a hose reel entered the flat, and quickly established that the fire was due to an unattended pan left on the hob.

‘The fire was extinguished and crews cleared the flat of smoke with a positive pressure van.’

He added: ‘The Fire Service again highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms in homes, smoke alarms save lives.’