Flautist Simeon shares his music with school pupils ahead of the Guild

The Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival – the Guild - enjoyed a busy and exciting week with internationally acclaimed flautist Simeon Wood, who visited the Isle of Man to share his music.

Introduced to the festival committee by radio presenter Judith Ley, Simeon spent time in primary schools around the island introducing the children to a variety of woodwind instruments and making music with unusual items including an NHS crutch and a bicycle pump.

Chairman of the festival Sarah Kelly said: ‘It was magical to see the children transfixed by Simeon and the woodwind instruments he introduced to them.

‘The instrument that gained the most amusement was definitely the duck caller!’

Simeon took part in the Guild Goes North concert at Lezayre Parish Hall, where a large audience enjoyed a combination of Simeon’s humour and talent along with the varied, uplifting and joyful singing of acclaimed ladies choir Manx Voices under the baton of musical director Angela Stewart, a former Cleveland Medal winner at the Guild.

There was also an opportunity for woodwind players to enjoy a masterclass with Simeon at St Andrew’s Church in Douglas and 15 budding musicians attended, the youngest aged just five.

Participant Hazel Stewart played Ivor the Engine on her bassoon and said: ‘It was such a great opportunity to play for Simeon and to receive great feedback to help me with my playing. It’s been a wonderful afternoon.’

Simeon invited the masterclass participants to join him in his final evening concert and two young musicians, Cate Atkinson and Ophelia Watts, took to the stage and received warm applause from the large audience.

Guild Secretary Dr Jacqueline Yates said: ‘It has been a busy but exciting week for the Guild, taking music around the island with Simeon, who has entertained and educated everywhere he has played. We hope that this will inspire young people to take up and enjoy music – and also to enter the Guild in April!’

The Festival celebrates its 125th anniversary from April 21 to 29 next year.

It is sponsored by building firm Dandara.