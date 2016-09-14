‘Flawed’ drug test led to six weeks in jail

A man aged 27 spent six weeks on remand at the Isle of Man prison after a drug testing error led to the wrong charge.

Stephen James Parkhill was originally charged with possessing a class A drug and was denied bail three times. But six weeks after his arrest forensic test results on the drug proved it to be class C and the charges had to be amended.

Parkhill’s advocate Peter Taylor was highly critical of the police in court saying: ‘Why has a man been deprived of his liberty for six weeks?

‘The police have been incredibly negligent. They were told the drugs were steroids. My client always maintained they were steroids.

‘And six weeks after this we produce a forensic report that agrees entirely with him.

‘That issue is more pressing than the matter of the forensic test. Why does it take so long? Especially when someone is denied bail.’

However, prosecutor James Robinson said: ‘It’s not the fault of the Attorney General’s chambers, who followed procedure.

‘But it is far too early to accuse police of acting negligently when we don’t know what has happened. We don’t know if it was an error in the testing procedure or the test itself.’

Parkhill, of Garden City, Flintshire, was arrested on the Manannan Steam Packet vessel on July 25 and found to have 40 tablets in his bag.

He was asleep in the cinema lounge and was arrested in relation to a different matter.

As he was being taken off the vessel in handcuffs he told police: ‘I’m not going to lie, all I’ve got are 40 steroid tablets in my bag.’

A bottle in his bag containing various pills of different sizes and colours.

Mr Taylor continued saying: ‘If the class C charge had been put to him on July 25 we would have been talking a fine, community service or a conditional discharge.

‘A conditional discharge might not have been appropriate, as he is subject to one in the UK for possessing class B drugs, but for six weeks he had the presumption of innocence.

‘Class A could have resulted in a sentence in years. He missed his grandmother’s funeral where he was asked to be a pallbearer. He has not seen his kids, his relationship with his partner has collapsed because of this. He had an offer of employment but that may not be there now.

‘He has lost so much by being remanded. We will await the outcome of police and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) investigations.

‘He was denied bail three times based on flawed field testing. The issue is why did it take so long for these drugs to be property tested?

‘The suffering my client has had these last six weeks outweighs any punishment for a class C drug offence.’

Earlier, Mr Robinson had told the court how Parkhill was arrested on at 9.18pm on July 25 after the Steam Packet called police to meet the Manannan arriving from Liverpool due to concerns about some passengers.

In a police interview Parkhill said that he had bought the steroids from an unnamed friend in the UK and used them for bodybuilding.

A field test was said to have identified the drugs as class A and he was remnded in custody. But forensic test results six weeks later identified the drugs as oxymetholone and metandienone, both anabolic steroids.

Magistrates sentenced Parkhill to an absolute discharge, the lowest-level adult sentence that an offender can get.

Inspector Derek Flint, force media spokesman, told the Examiner: ‘We are aware of the anomaly that arose in this case regarding the ultimate identification of the class of the drugs leading to the conviction.

inquiries

‘There are now some internal inquiries in hand, which will hopefully identify the reasons behind the difference in the initial tests and the final laboratory confirmation.

‘Once we know the outcome we will be liaising with the courts, and reviewing any procedural elements that require it.’

Asked who performed the field testing and what it involved, Inspector Flint added that ‘no further comment would be made at present’.

According to the UK Crown Prosecution Service website, which details what happens in England and Wales, drugs are initially tested at a police station using a Drug Testing Kit (DTK) by suitably trained police staff.

If the detainee contests the conclusions of the results in court, the drug must be submitted to a forensic science service provider for independent testing.

