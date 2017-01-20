Floating idea of cruise ship berth in Isle of Man

A big berth means big business.

That was the message to Tynwald members at a presentation on the potential benefits of building a £50m floating berth off Douglas Head to accommodate large cruise ships.

Giving the presentation were Lars Ugland, of the Isle of Man Shipping Association, Michael Morrison, business development manager for Orkney Islands Council’s marine services and Angie Redhead, cruise manager for Liverpool City Council.

Mr Ugland outlined plans for a 350m floating breakwater outside Princess Alexandra Pier that could cope with the tide range of more than 7m.

He said: ‘This is the future for the island. We need more tourists to come here. I think we have a great opportunity.’

Mr Ugland claimed there was a potential for 6,000 extra tourists a year who would spend £60 a head here.

He said previous harbour division plans to extend the Victoria Pier at a cost of £16m were not adequate but he was confident that private equity funding could be found to fund the additional cost of building a floating berth. The £50m price tag would include the on-shore infrastructure including a 170m-long ramp to the berth so passengers could be taken right up to the ship by coach.

Mr Ugland said: ‘We have been talking to some investment companies to see if we can raise private equity. Government and the private sector can work together to raise the finance. But it is important the government is fully supportive.’

Mr Morrison said Orkney was in exactly the same position as the Isle of Man until six years ago when it built a new 385m-long, 40m-wide fixed deep water berth at Kirkwall. Now Orkney is now the UK’s most popular cruise ship destination.

Last year, it welcomed 97,000 passengers and this year it was expecting 145 port calls and 127,500 passengers. In 2016, they welcomed their 750,000th cruise ship passenger.

Mr Morrison said cruise liner visits paid £1.7m in harbour dues, created 55 seasonal jobs and generated additional economic benefit of £7m. The £21m investment had already been paid back.

He explained cruise operators don’t want to visit ports without a deep berth and they don’t like to use launches to ferry passengers to shore as that loses tour time and elderly passengers don’t like to step from the ship onto a launch and then onto a pontoon. ‘You’ve got a massive opportunity - much more than Orkney has,’ he said. ‘Big berths mean big business.’

Ms Redhead explained that Liverpool opened its cruise berth in 2007 and extended it in 2012. The total cost was £16m. It now welcomes 100,000 passengers and crew a year with 65 cruise ship calls. She said: ‘It’s a very competitive industry and you have to get your offering right.’

The Isle of Man saw 5,400 visitors on 17 cruise ships last year, generating £3 a head in harbour dues. Ports director Ann Reynolds said: ‘It’s an interesting concept but the business case has to stack up.’