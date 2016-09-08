Fog causes travel misery for air passengers

Passengers have endured days of flight disruption as 48 hours of fog at Ronaldsway, the temporary closure of a runway at Gatwick and an air-side protest at London City caused havoc to services.

One mother travelling with five children including a 17-month-old told how she faced a nightmare journey home to the island after a week’s seaside holiday in Clacton, Essex.

Jo Olsen’s flight from Gatwick on Monday night was cancelled due to fog and the flight next day took off only to return to the London terminal when it couldn’t land at Ronaldsway.

She and daughter MaryJane, 16, son William, 14, and his best friend Junior, her six-year-old daughter Gracie-Mae and baby Alfie were due to fly back this morning (Thursday), a journey – if the plane lands – that will have taken them more than 60 hours to get home.

They were put up for the first night at hotel in Gatwick and were told there were only three seats left on the 8am flight the next day so they had to wait until the 4pm flight.

‘We took off, got to the island and circled around but then the captain came on saying we couldn’t land and we had to go back to Gatwick,’ she said.

Some passengers took up the option of being taken by coach to Liverpool to get the flight or ferry back to the island.

With five children in tow, Jo chose not to but with no hotels available near Gatwick, they had to travel to Hounslow for their overnight stay, not arriving until midnight.

Then they had to get a taxi back to Gatwick the next day for a third night in a hotel.

Jo, who lives in Ramsey, said: ‘EasyJet can’t be blamed for the weather but I can’t understand why some planes were landing but not ours. The kids were tired and hungry but they look at it as being a bit of an adventure.

‘The worst thing is the uncertainty. There was nowhere to buy nappies for Alfie. Fortunately I was able to buy some in the south terminal.’

On two occasions the group had to queue for 45 minutes to go back through passport control at Gatwick.

To compound problems for travellers, protesters from the Black Lives Matters group forced the closure of London City airport on Tuesday morning and on Sunday the main runway awas closed after a ‘small indentation’ was discovered on its surface. It reopened later that evening.

Airport director Ann Reynolds said there had been 48 hours of fog with patches of visibility.

She said: ‘Some planes have been lucky and got in. But some flights have held for a while and then had to go back, while others have diverted to other airports.’ The Met Office had forecast fog at Ronaldsway until yesterday lunchtime.