Food bank has helped 114 in past three months, Keys learns

Some 114 people have approached the island’s Food Bank for help in the last quarter of the year.

In the House of Keys, Chief Minister Howard Quayle was asked what strategy the government had for removing dependence on a food bank.

Replying to Onchan MHK Rob Callister, Mr Quayle said: ‘I share the concerns that there are still people in the Isle of Man who have to use a food bank.

‘I also believe it is important to address the root cause of this issue which we will do by better understanding the needs of individuals and families and their circumstances.

‘Any approach must ensure it addresses all related factors including housing, education, and, importantly, employment.’

Mr Quayle said the benefits system has a key role to play and in its Programme for government, the Council of Ministers will set out how benefits could be made more flexible to respond to people’s changing needs.

He said dependency on food banks is not something which government can tackle in isolation, and he paid tribute to the many charities and third sector voluntary organisations that provide support to people in need.

He promised that CoMin’s social policy and children’s committee will be tasked with addressing the issue.

Mr Callister said: ‘With a cold winter ahead and Christmas just around the corner, this government must forge even closer links with the third sector to support the excellent work currently being undertaken by the Salvation Army, Housing Matters, Graih and many other charities.’

Mr Quayle agreed and said improving links with the third sector was something he had spent a lot of time on while Health and Social Care Minister David Ashford (Douglas North) asked about the statistics. He said: ‘It is very important to know the distinction as to whether it is people visiting on one-off occasions or if they are continuously having to go back, because that changes the make-up as to the type of people using it.’

Mr Quayle replied: ‘I understand from the Isle of Man Food Bank that in the last quarter around 114 people approached them for help – not necessarily for food parcels, that also covers advice as well.’