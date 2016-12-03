Food producers to find out more about marketing products

Food and drink businesses are being invited to sign up for marketing workshops.

They are being held as part of the government’s food business development strategy, ‘Food Matters’.

Geoffrey Boot, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘We would welcome representatives from all areas of the food and drink industry, including farmers, retailers, artisans and restaurants wishing to gain a better understanding of marketing.

‘Marketing is a critical part of running a business and this course will provide new starters and more established set-ups with a range of tools and techniques to improve their profitability.

‘Developing a sustainable, competitive and profitable food and drink industry is important to growing and diversifying our economy.’

Workshops take place over four Thursday evenings – February 23 and March 2, 9 and 16 at the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture’s headquarters, Thie Slieau Whallian, Foxdale Road, St John’s.

They will be run by Heather Blackley, a marketing consultant who has 25 years’ experience with both large and small businesses on and off the Isle of Man, including the food and drink industry.

Previous participants have rated the workshops highly and commented on their value in developing their enterprises.

Kirree Callow, who runs the Andreas-based Dairy Shed, said: ‘The marketing side of the business was something I was completely unfamiliar with. However, after going through the process week by week at the workshops, I felt much more confident that I had the tools to formulate a practical plan to take the enterprise forward.

‘I would highly recommend the workshops to anyone involved in, or thinking of becoming involved in, the food industry.’

The DEFA meets half the cost of the workshops, so participants pay £30 per session.

To inquire about/ book places on the workshops, contact Audrey Fowler, DEFA marketing officer, via audrey.fowler@gov.im or 685856, or complete the application form here by January 30.