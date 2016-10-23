Footballer acted on impulse, court told

A visiting footballer from Middlesbrough who was convicted after a trial of assaulting a man during a night out in Douglas must do community service.

Rhys John Llewellyn, of Coniston Grove, Acklam, denied assaulting Charlie Morris on Wellington Street in Douglas on February 6 but was found guilty in the summary court.

The 25-year-old, who is captain of two football teams in the Middlesbrough area, punched his victim to the ground causing soft tissue damage but no significant injury, the court was told.

He had claimed to be acting in self-defence, after walking past Mr Morris’s group then returning to confront him and knocking him down with a single punch, but this was not accepted by the court.

Defending him, Ian Kermode said: ‘I’m not able to say what happened earlier in the evening but he was upset about what had happened. There had been an earlier altercation in the street outside and there was an element of provocation.’

Mr Kermode reminded the court the charge of assault was a relatively minor one.

He said Llewellyn had worked off-shore and also as a scaffolder in Darlington. He said the defendant had taken time to get extra work-related qualifications. As well as being captain of two football teams, he was a volunteer with a youth club and had completed a coast-to-coast cycle ride raising over £900 for his local hospice.

Mr Kermode said the defendant had acknowledged that he should simply have walked away rather than returning to hit Mr Morris.

References described the defendant as ‘polite, kind and caring’, saying he would help elderly neighbours with shopping. He was also described by the manager of both the teams he plays for as a role model for younger players, a good example to the others and reliable.

‘This was bad judgement on his part, which he regrets,’ Mr Kermode said.

‘He is only an occasional drinker and has a low tolerance. Drink has a disinhibiting effect on him.’

Passing sentence, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘Your references paint a very different picture of you from that contained in the evidence in the trial. It is hard to accept that your remorse is genuine: if it had been, you would have pleaded guilty at an early stage and this matter could have been resolved by a financial penalty. The witnesses and victim would not have had to go through a trial with you blaming them and saying you were acting in self-defence. Alcohol played a part; there really is no other explanation, given the references I have seen. You were some distance away, turned around and despite your friends’ best efforts, you were in a position to assault the victim.’

He received a combination order of 180 hours’ community service with an 18-month probation order and nine month ban from entering on-licensed premises. He was ordered to pay £2,000 costs and £500 compensation.