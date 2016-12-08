Former courthouse for sale - take a look inside

In times past, drunks and petty criminals thrown in the village lock-up would have dreamed of getting their hands on the key to the door.

Now you have a chance to own the keys to a piece of Manx social and criminal history after Kirk Michael’s Old Courthouse - including what was once the cell - was put up for sale.

A second view inside the Old Courthouse

It’s gone on the market with estate agents Crystals for £170,000.

Crystals describe it as a ‘unique opportunity’ to acquire a building of ‘great historical value, ideal for persons looking for a restoration project and suitable for other uses subject to planning’.

The castellated Old Courthouse, which stands next to the Mitre Hotel, dates back to 1835, replacing an early courthouse that was built in 1766.

It was originally used as an ecclesiastical court and was the last rural courthouse to function. The last case was held in the early 1950s.

A view inside the Old Courthouse, Kirk Michael, which is on the market for �170,000

It was registered as a listed building in 1991.

During the 19th century, courts were held once a quarter and these were then reduced to one annually.

At the south side of the Courthouse is the cell, which was known locally as the ‘Blaekhole’. This was a lock-up and appears to have been rarely used except on Fair nights. Michaelmas Fair Day was held on the Fair Field behind the Mitre.

Since the 1950s it has been a social centre, classroom and restaurant as well as being owned by Liverpool and Bradford education authorities and used as a summer camps for schools.

In 2006 a Michael Courthouse Trust was set up in a bid to purchase it for the nation. They planned to turn it into a heritage centre with a library, tearooms and, possibly, links to Michael School for lessons and projects on local history.

Roy Kennaugh, who was a member of the Trust and a Michael commissioner at the time, said that after the local authority rejected his proposal to buy the Old Courthouse, he contacted several people who were ‘Michael born and bred’ and managed to raise almost the asking price for the building.

But he said: ‘However, the Health Minister at the time was interested in it as a potential doctor’s surgery for the village which was a “hot potato” at the time.

‘Two of the supporters had a conflict of interest as a result of this and had to withdraw their financial support. Consequently the bid to purchase this unique building failed.

‘I believe this historically important (and Registered) building could be a great asset to the community.’