Former vicar faces child assault charge

An 80-year-old former vicar of St Ninian’s Church has been charged with indecently assaulting a young child.

Graham Gregory, who now lives in Brockfield Park Drive, Huntington, York, is accused of committing the offence between January 1990 and March 1990.

The case against Mr Gregory has been adjourned until February 2.

He is yet to enter a plea to the charge.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500 and with conditions that he reside at his home address in York and return to the island on February 1.