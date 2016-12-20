Former village bank could be converted into a restaurant

Plans have been submitted to refurbish and redevelop the former Isle of Man Bank branch in Onchan.

Onchan-based company Gold Properties Limited (16/01372/B) has applied for alterations and additions to form a restaurant, commercial units and four flats, a mixture of one and two bedroom.

In a planning statement by Ellis Brown Architects submitted as part of the application, it states: ‘The applicant has recently acquired the property, which is in a reasonable but deteriorating condition, greatly in need of attention both internally and externally.’

The proposal is to convert the former banking hall and service counters to become a restaurant.

‘The applicant has restaurant experience and considers the proposal to be very viable in this prominent location, the planning statement says.

‘Onchan has limited good quality public/ community facilities such as this and this proposal would make a very a positive contribution to the village centre.’

The ground floor would also be extended on both sides of the building, to provide two commercial units.

The upper floor of the building will remain as residential and the existing space would be laid out as two two-bedroom flats, maintaining the access from the side of the building.

A two-bedroom flat would also be created above one of the commercial units.

And a one-bedroom flat would be created on the lower ground floor.

It involves removing the garage and plant room.

The two infill elements are designed to be contrasting to the existing building with glazed facades and flat roofs.

The land at the rear of the property would be re-organised to remove a high wall, adjust the levels and create the on-site parking for the application, which would total six spaces.

The planning statement submits this provision would be ‘adequate’.

The applicant has a licence to remove a number of trees.

The bank branch closed its doors to customers in February 2015.