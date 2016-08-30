Fort Anne sold for £13.3m

An iconic building in Douglas has been sold to a Channel Islands company.

The Fort Anne - now office accommodation - fetched £13.3m.

It is the first property outside the Channel Islands bought by the Channel Islands Property Fund, which currently owns seven high quality properties in both Guernsey and Jersey.

The Fort Anne is a Grade ‘A’ office building on Douglas Head and totals 49,000 sq.ft of floor space and 154 car parking spaces.

It is currently let on a 21-year lease to Döhle (IOM) Limited at a passing rent of £920,000 a year.

Dohle had owned the building.

‘The Channel Islands Property Fund continues to build its investment portfolio in order to deliver consistent income returns to its investors,’ said CIPF director Brian O’Mahoney.

‘Although 25 per cent of the fund can be invested outside of the Channel Islands, the focus up to now has been on acquiring quality, high value properties that are well positioned in Guernsey and Jersey, have long leases to good tenants and deliver excellent yields.

‘However, whilst the Isle of Man is a new territory for the fund, it has many synergies with the Channel Islands as well as an ambitious government focused on driving business growth through innovation and population increase.’

The Fort Anne hotel shut in 1974.

The original building was once home to Sir William Hillary, the founder of the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.

The Fort Anne was later rebuilt as office accommodation.

Some history of the Fort Anne