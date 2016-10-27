Forty jobs in jeopardy at Manx Telecom

Forty people could be made redundant under plans announced today by Manx Telecom.

Gary Lamb, Manx Telecom boss, said: ‘Today we are announcing the launch of a “transformation programme”, which will turn Manx Telecom into a more agile, creative and effective company, and improve our ability to compete in the fast changing telecoms world in which we operate.

‘This programme will last for 18 to 24 months as we reshape the business and make a significant investment in technology to aid this transformation.

‘The first stage of the programme is to change the organisational structure of our business.

‘For the past nine months we have recruited to improve our capability across many areas of the company, and in order to further reshape our business, we have today announced a voluntary redundancy programme for up to 40 employees.

‘I believe the “transformation programme” is an essential part of our evolution, to help better position us for an exciting future.’