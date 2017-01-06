Four groups compete to represent Isle of Man at Celtic song contest

Four groups will go head-to-head this weekend to battle it out to see who will be selected to represent the Isle of Man at a prestigious international music competition.

The Arrane Son Mannin song competition will take place at the Peel Masonic Hall on Saturday evening, January 7. Meaning ‘Song For Mann’, the winner of the competition will go forward to represent the island at the Pan Celtic National Song Contest, held in Carlow, Ireland during Easter week in April.

The only criteria for entry into the competition is that the songs must be original compositions, and they must be sung entirely in Manx Gaelic.

There are four very different groups putting themselves forward for this year’s competition.

First up is ‘Biskeeyn Brisht’, which translated means ‘Broken Biscuit’. They feature Ruby Briscoe-Taylor and young accordion player Owen Williams, and will be singing Nagh Abbyr Shen, meaning ‘Say No More’.

The Matt Creer band is up next, and features Matt himself singing and playing guitar, Josephine Evans on cello and Katie Lawrence on the fiddle. Their song is entitled ‘Ny Boallaghyn Shoh’, translated as ‘These Walls’.

Solo harpist and singer Christa McCartney will be performing her song, the beautifully-titled ‘Daunseyr Goll-twoaie’, which means ‘Rainbow Dancer’, and finally there will be Jedoonee Bagoon, featuring James and Cory Franklin. Their band names means ‘Sunday Bacon’, and their song is entitled ‘Cadley’, the Manx word for ‘sleeping’.

At stake is a top prize of £300 and a trip to the Pan Celtic competition, also known as ‘Celtivision, where the winners will perform alongside similar entries from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Cornwall, each sung in their own native tongue. The winners of this particular competition can expect a prize of £1,000.

Last year’s Manx representatives, ‘The Glaishtyns’, came second in Carlow and were considered unlucky by some not to win the competition over all.

The competition starts at 7.30pm, and features a packed programme of guests artists. Entry is free.