Foxdale project will take months but will be worth it, say road chiefs

Roadworks in Foxdale are due to get under way on Monday, October 24.

The scheme was originally meant to start in September and was then put back to October 3.

This week the Department of Infrastructure gave the new date.

The scheme, which is scheduled for completion in May 2017, is aimed to ‘help to rejuvenate the village and create lasting benefits for residents, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians’.

The construction team will lay a smoother road surface that should reduce traffic noise for householders.

The new road design is aimed to encourage motorists to slow down and drive more considerately through the village.

Work to improve the layout at Mines Road junction is intended to enhance road safety, while bus stops will be made more accessible for passengers.

Footpaths will be reconstructed and widened where practical and low-energy street lighting will promote the environmental sustainability of the village.

Higher Foxdale will also benefit from the installation of a high-volume storm water drain and new telecommunications infrastructure.

A full road closure will be in place for this phase of the work as workers will need to dig to a depth of two metres to install the pipework down the centre of the highway.

Manx Utilities and Manx Gas will be given the opportunity to replace old gas, water and electricity infrastructure in order to secure services and minimise the need for the road to be dug up for many years.

The initial phase of the scheme will focus on the widening and re-profiling of Mines Road junction, including the construction of a new retaining wall. Work will also take place to reconstruct the highway from the junction towards Costain’s Yard to the south.

The junction will be closed to traffic from Monday, October 24 – the start of the school half-term holiday. During this period, vehicular access to the filling station/shop and the Baltic Inn will be from Lower Foxdale only.

Costain’s Yard will be accessible from the south along the Ballamodha Road, while Foxdale School and businesses on Mines Road and the Clock Tower Industrial Estate can be accessed from the Eairy direction.

The project will go-ahead without a relief road planned on the former railway line following 16 objections. Instead, traffic will flow towards the village from the Lhoobs Road, which will be one-way in a southerly direction.

Pedestrian access will be maintained through the Mines Road junction throughout this phase of the project.

Bus Vannin is providing a limited public transport service between Foxdale and Douglas, Peel and Castletown.

Times of buses between Peel and Niarbyl will also be changed slightly.

The revised timetables are on the government website.

Signs will be erected at major junctions to indicate the diversion route for all traffic, including heavy goods vehicles and buses, travelling to and from the west and north of the island.

The DoI says it recognises that the scheme will result in disruption and longer journey times for motorists and inconvenience to Foxdale residents and said it wished to thank people in advance for their patience, understanding and cooperation.

Additional information, including site maps, road closures and diversion routes, is available on the current and recent projects section of the DoI website.