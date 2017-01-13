Foxdale roadworks move on to next stage

The next phase of the major roadworks which will close Foxdale’s Main Road until after TT2017 have begun.

A letter to Foxdale residents and businesses, from the Department of Infrastructure’s highway services, has been posted on Facebook by the village’s MHK Geoffrey Boot.

The latest plans for Foxdale's Main Road roadworks

Two separate parts of the road will be closed, from just north of Brookfield Bank to Brookfield House, and from Mines Road junction to Costain’s Yard.

The whole project is costing £800,000 and is set to last beyond TT2017, with the road being re-opened for TT, then closed again afterwards.

The letter states: ‘From Monday, January 9, the DoI will commence the next phase of construction work on Main Road, Higher Foxdale.

‘There will be two areas where the road will be closed to through traffic.

‘The main road will be closed from just north of Brookfield House, including Brookfield Terrace. This will mean that there will be no parking of vehicles along this section of road until the works have been completed. On street parking will be available at either end of the closed section with access either from Mines Road, or from Lower Foxdale.’

The letter goes on to say that vehicle access to the filling station, the shop and the Baltic Inn will be via Mines Road.

Main Road will also remain closed from the junction with Mines Road to Costain’s Yard, as it was through the Christmas period, until January 16.

A narrow section of Main Road, from Mines Road to Costain’s Yard, will then partially open to allow vehicle access to Costain’s Yard, but with no parking along this section and with the route towards the south remaining closed.

So, from January 16, vehicle access to and from Costain’s Yard will be via Mines Road, and not from the Ballamodha.

The bus timetable will be unaffected, operating the same as it did before Christmas.

The DoI say that there will be pedestrian access maintained through the works at all times, although the route past Brookfield Terrace will be via the back lane at the rear of the properties once the work reaches the terrace.

A small amount of parking will be available in the private car park at the rear of the filling station which residents should contact the filling station manager to discuss.

The letter goes on to say: ‘As there will be no through traffic on Main Road, the bulk of diversion signs will remain in place. However some signs will need to be altered to reflect the revised access to the filling station and pub.’

The department thanked the public for their patience and co-operation.