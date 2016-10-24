Foxdale roadworks unlikely to be finished by TT

Foxdale’s £800,000 roadworks project looks unlikely to be finished by the 2017 Isle of Man TT as first planned.

If the work is not complete the road would re-open for TT then close again afterwards for the work to be finished.

It was initially estimated that the scheme, which involves closing Foxdale’s Main Road, would last nine months, starting in September and finishing by the TT.

October 3 was then set as the start date, while planning permission was awaited, with the aim still of completing it before TT.

That start date was then put back to the end of October and the road closed yesterday (Monday) for work to begin.

The project co-ordinator at the highway services division of the Department of Infrastructure, Jim Davidson, says that, as the project has been delayed it may now run into May 2017 and beyond.

Mr Davidson said: ‘I would say that with a seven-week delay to the start of the works it is unlikely that it will be completed for TT.

‘If that is the case we would have to close the site, make it safe and form a route through.

‘It was always going to be tight and it is too early to say for sure until we see what we are up against.’

The initial phase of the scheme is focussing on the widening and re-profiling of Mines Road junction, with the road also being re-constructed from the junction towards Costain’s Yard to the south.

Vehicle access to the petrol station and shop, and the Baltic Inn is currently from Lower Foxdale only.

Costain’s Yard is accessible from the south, along the Ballamodha Road, while Foxdale School and businesses on Mines Road and the Clock Tower Industrial Estate can be accessed from the Eairy direction.

Pavements will be reconstructed and widened and low-energy street lighting installed.

A full road closure will be in place for this phase of the work as workers will need to dig down two-metres to install pipework down the centre of the road.

Manx Utilities and Manx Gas will also be given the opportunity to replace old gas, water and electricity infrastructure.

Site maps, road closures and diversion routes, are available on the current and recent projects section of the DoI website.