Fraudsters sell ads in bogus publication

Consumer watchdogs have issued a warning after a local business was targeted by fraudsters trying to sell advertising space in a publication which did not exist.

They said the publication had links to a crime prevention initiative.

The Office of Fair Trading said the business, which it did not name, did not fall for the scam.

Publication scams can involve telesales agents calling businesses trying to sell advertising space in bogus publications, often for seemingly good causes.

The caller may give the impression that the publisher is partnered with local charities, emergency services or crime prevention/community health initiatives.

The OFT says sometimes the caller will say that a business has placed an order previously, or even that someone else in the business has agreed to take out the advertising space.

The fraudsters may also send the business invoices, whether or not the victim has agreed to take out the advertising space. They may follow up the invoices with threats of legal action.

Whilst recognising the fact that legitimate telesales companies do exist, the OFT advises:

Don’t take unsolicited or unexpected calls when you are busy and can’t give the caller your full attention

Don’t agree to something on the phone just to get rid of a persistent caller – legally binding agreements can be made over the phone

If you’re not clear about any details, don’t be rushed – ask questions

Be wary of follow-up calls – you may think they’re just verifying details, but they may be trying to trick you into entering into an agreement

Don’t be pressurised into paying for services you haven’t agreed to.

If a business has lost money through a scam they should contact the police.