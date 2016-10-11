Free flu jabs for elderly at information days

Two information days are being held at St Paul’s Hall in Ramsey to highlight the services and support available in the north of the island for older people, their families and carers.

Organised by the Northern Networking Group and staff at Ramsey Group Practice, the first information day takes place on Friday with the second being held the following Friday, October 12. Both run from 8am to 6pm.

The information days bring together a range of agencies including the Department of Health and Social Care, charities and voluntary organisations, local government and private business.

The aim is to help older people live as independently as possible.

Maria Clinton, senior practitioner in the older persons’ community social work team, said: ‘This is the fourth year we’ve run the information days. In the past they have been well attended and feedback shows they are welcome and appreciated. I would encourage anyone with an interest to pop in for a chat to see what extra support might be available.’

Flu vaccinations will be available at the event. Those aged 65 and over are encouraged to get the flu jab each year, which is free. There’s no need to make an appointment, jabs are available on both days on a drop-in basis.

Maria added: ‘The Northern Networking Group is always aiming to strengthen communication and joint working between health and social care agencies.

‘Building good working relationships helps us to provide services in a joined-up way for older people in the north of the island, empowering them to live safely and independently.’

Agencies taking part in the information day include:

Able Homecare

Age Concern Isle of Man

Brookfield Nursing and Residential Home

Community First Responders

District Nursing Service

Just Care Products

Macular Society

Mobile Family Library (October 14 only)

Northern Live at Home Scheme/Men in Sheds

Older Persons Mental Health Service (October 14 only)

Organ Donation Isle of Man

Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital

Ramsey Commissioners

Stroke Association