Free organ concert a week on Saturday

October’s concert organised by the Isle of Man Organists’ Association will be a joint enterprise featuring music for both organ and voice.

The performers for the latest offering are Don Roworth and Karen Elliot, who will perform on Saturday, October 15, at 3pm.

Mr Roworth is former organist at St German’s cathedral and is now the organist at Marown parish church.

Music will feature pieces with a Manx connection and will include two songs from the Manx National Song Book.

Entry is free and the concert ends with a retiring collection and refreshments.