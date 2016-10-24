Free travel for pensioners in spotlight

A Tynwald select committee is to be set up to consider a call for free train and tram travel to be restored for those over retirement age.

The move follows a Tynwald Day petition by Manx Labour Party election candidates Carol Quine, Lynn Sirdefield and Richard Halsall.

David Cretney MLC, who took up the petition, said: ‘It is very straightforward. When I was Minister for Tourism I introduced the policy that provided for free transport on the trains and trams that matched the provision on the buses for residents over a time and age.

‘It was much appreciated and did not impact passenger carryings. Grandparents took their grandchildren, who they paid for, and spent money on the local economies of Castletown, Port Erin, Laxey, Ramsey and Douglas, they would not otherwise do. It liberated others without grandchildren to do likewise, which was very much appreciated by the local economies.

‘If certain services are regularly full to capacity then I am sure it would not be acceptable, just as it is with bus service peaks, for the concession to be limited. But to withdraw it altogether is unwarranted.’

But new Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer said the real cost of allowing free travel for a pensioner will be the loss of a full fare from a visitor - and that could ‘imperil’ the future of the island’s heritage railways.

He said: ‘Trips on trams and trains of our heritage railways are leisure journeys. They are not journeys of necessity. A pensioner needing to travel from Port Erin to Douglas is much better using a bus service that runs every 20 minutes than the steam railway that runs every two hours.’

‘A few years ago, income contributed only 18 per cent of the revenue costs of running the heritage railways. That figure is closer to 50 per cent. I would not want to move to allowing free travel, however laudable, to imperil the survival of one or more of our railways, as we review spending to balance the books.’

Free travel for resident pensioners on the heritage railways was scrapped last year when the DoI took over responsibility for public transport. Instead, over-60s can apply for a travel pass giving them half fares on the Steam Railway, MER and Snaefell Mountain Railway. It also provides free bus travel at non-peak hours and half fares for peak hours and Night Owl services.

Mr Harmer said since the change, success in encouraging tour groups has meant even out of season trains can be full. ‘We do have to be careful that whatever scheme the select committee proposes does not impact on this financial success,’ he added.

Tynwald backed the motion. Only Chris Robertshaw, Bill Shimmins and Speaker Juan Watterson voted against.