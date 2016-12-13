Freedom of Information to roll out across government and police in new year

Freedom of Information is set to be rolled out across all government departments and the police from January.

Tynwald will be asked to approve the move at this week’s sitting.

Currently, the Freedom of Information Act only applies to the Cabinet Office and the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.

But, if Tynwald gives the go-ahead, it will be extended to cover all the other departments, as well as the Chief Constable and the Clerk of Tynwald.

This means it will apply to the departments of Economic Development, Education and Children, Health and Social Care, Home Affairs, Infrastructure and the Treasury.

The Constabulary is listed separately to the Department of Home Affairs as they are treated as separate entities in civil proceedings and data protection. In England and Wales, police forces are registered separately from the elected Police and Crime Commissioners for FoI purposes.

Freedom of Information came into force on February 1 this year.

Responses to the 48 FoI requests made since the Act was introduced are published on the government’s website.

Isle of Man Newspapers has submitted five FoI requests in that time - all to DEFA and so far four have been turned down.

We requested copies of the health and safety accident investigation reports in the runaway Snaefell Mountain Railway tram, the overturned MER tram at Laxey, the bouncy castle drama at Douglas Carnival and the blaze at the Mount Murray Hotel.

The newspapers requested a review of the decision not to release the bouncy castle report but that decision was upheld. We have also requested a review of the decision not to disclose the accident report into the runaway Mountain Railway tram and are awaiting a reply.

And we are also awaiting a response to an FoI request for information on the trading performance of the Meat Plant, an initial inquiry direct to DEFA failing to elicit figures for losses and throughput, on the grounds this is ‘commercially confidential’.