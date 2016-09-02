Freemasons donate thousands to charities

Isle of Man Freemasons have donated a total of £11,405 to Manx Cancer Help, the Children’s Centre, the Salvation Army and Rebecca House, the children’s hospice.

The presentation by the master of St Maughold Lodge Edward Quayle and lodge members took place at the Masonic Hall, Douglas.

As part of their 150th Anniversary Celebrations, St Maughold Lodge held a gala evening at the Villa Marina, when funds, including £1m000 from the Masonic Charitable Foundation, were raised to help the four causes.

Pictured: Graham Lawrence- (charity steward) Mark Eastham (The Children’s Centre), Mary Doyle (Hospice) Edward Quayle (master of St Maughold Lodge), Captain Simon Clampton (Salvation Army), Gareth Nicholson (Manx Cancer Help), Roger Southern (executive lodge member)