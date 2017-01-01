Frustrated cabbie claims it’s just a matter of time before there’s an accident on taxi ranks

A cabbie has hit out at police saying they are doing nothing to stop motorists parking on taxi ranks.

Stewart Douglas, who is originally from Los Angeles, moved to Douglas in 2001 and has been working here as a taxi driver for 13 years.

People throw £4 pints down their necks all night long and then moan when it costs £5 to take them home safely. Stewart Douglas

We previously reported how Mr Douglas, aged 54, had hit out at a lack of markings on the Villa Marina taxi rank and had even offered to paint it himself but was told he would be arrested if he did.

Now in an open letter to the police, Mr Stewart says that he showed police photos of 15 to 20 illegally parked cars at the Villa Marina taxi rank.

He says: ‘They were parked there all day due to the farmers’ market. I called the police because I could not use the taxi rank. Nobody ever showed up or called. I explained that Tesco taxi rank, the Palace taxi rank and the Crescent rank are always full of parked cars. I have photos of buses parked in Lord Street taxi rank.

‘On bonfire night, once again, 15 to 20 cars were illegally parked at the Villa Marina taxi rank. I have photos of them backed in sideways. One lane was coned off and four police officers were directing traffic at the zebra crossing. Four to monitor three lanes of traffic. Not one bothered to walk 20 feet to ask the parked cars to move.’

Mr Douglas says that more cars were parked illegally outside the Palace that evening.

‘The fireworks were cancelled, the police officers remained at the Palace all night and again nothing was done.

‘All the taxis had to stop in a lane of traffic to pick up and drop off.’

Mr Douglas says that, despite phone calls, letters and meetings with the DoI, officials there say they have never heard from him.

‘I am giving up. It’s just a matter of time until someone is injured or killed due to the state and lack of enforcement of the island’s taxi ranks. When this happens I will give a copy of this letter to the victims or their families so they will know it could have been prevented

‘ There need to be laws and rules. They should be fair, balanced and for everybody.

‘We are constantly asked to move along but trucks are parked every day on the pavement and in the road across from the power station. Buses block the road on Ridgeway Street all day and night because they don’t pull in far enough.

‘Nothing is done about these daily occurrences. People throw £4 pints down their necks all night long and then moan when it costs £5 to take them home safely. We sometimes get verbally and physically abused.’

The Manx Independent asked the police and DoI for a comment but had received no reply as we went to press.