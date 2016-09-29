Full steam ahead for £1.1m station revamp

Work to restore the historic steam railway terminus in Douglas is on target to be completed before Christmas.

Tynwald in March approved funding of £1.1m to stabilise and redevelop the old station - despite concerns from heritage campaigners that it might ruin its character.

But the ornate glass canopy erected on the rear of the building certainly adds to the character.

The scheme has aimed to tackle structural problems including subsidence and cracked brickwork but also to make the station more commercially viable.

A shop will open on the ground floor while the restaurant and café will be moved to a new first-floor mezzanine. Lift access and a staircase is being constructed in the station tower while the canopy will provide shelter for an al-fresco dining area.

Rodney Christopher, director of the government’s estates shared services, said: ‘It’s progressing quite well. The canopy looks good and it will improve the building and the facilities.

‘We are on target to finish just before Christmas.

‘The steps have been done and most of the structural work has been completed, including underpinning. Scaffolding has gone up on the clock tower and the clock itself has been fixed in the UK. It’s awaiting delivery. The new kitchen will be up and running in the next week allowing us to strip out the old kitchen.’

Mr Christopher added: ‘It’s going as well as can be expected for a building of that age.’

Planning inspector Anthony Wharton had said the building was in ‘very poor condition’ and agreed repairs and stabilising works were ‘essential’.

But he shared objectors’ concerns about the position of the new mezzanine and said registered building consent would not be given to the removal of one of the ticket windows, another feature of ‘architectural and historical importance’.

The Isle of Man Steam Railway Supporters’ Association claimed revised plans did not comply with the inspector’s report.

Work is also going on at Port Erin station. This has involved the demolition of a flat roofed annex which was once a shop unit, and will see the extension of the pitched roof, reinstatement of a belfry and refurbishment of toilet facilities.