Fundraiser for research into pancreatic cancer

A fundraising event for Pancreatic Cancer Research will take place at Waterloo Road Methodist Church Hall, Ramsey, on Saturday, October 29, from 10am to midday, with tea, coffee, stalls and a raffle. Admission is £1.50.

Organiser, Shirley Quaye said: ‘The illness has a very low survival rate of just three per cent, so funding is essential for the research to find a cure’

Her son, Alistair, will be taking part in the Dublin Marathon the following day (October 30), raising funds for the same charity, and has his own page on Just Giving.

There will be further focus on the condition in November, which is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month.