Fundraiser held in memory of Ben, two

A fundraiser in memory of a little boy who died of a rare brain disorder will be held at Douglas Legion Club next month.

The event has been organised by Jenna O’Sullivan, of Spring Valley Road, Douglas, whose son Ben Cowell died 14 years ago at the age of just two.

In 2015, she won a Pride in Mann award in the charity and volunteers category for her Ben’s Butterflies Project, which transforms donated gowns into clothes for babies born too soon, too small or too sick to survive.

Ben suffered from Lissencephaly, a malformation of the brain which left him severely mentally and physically disabled. It is believed he was the only person in the island to have the condition.

He had to eat through a tube, had fits and needed extra oxygen, physiotherapy and suction on his chest.

Sadly he died at Claire House, a hospice on the Wirral, in 2003 after suffering from a chest infection.

Jenna’s charity night in memory of Ben takes place at the Legion Club on Friday, February 3, starting at 7pm. It will see her husband Padraig and brother in law Keith doing a sponsored chest shave.

Money is being raised for Rebecca House and the Sleeping Angel Wood charity.

For details, contact Jenna on 376727.