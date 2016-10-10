Fundraising event for heart charity

Community news

Community news

0
Have your say

The staff who work for Noble’s Hospital’s coronary care department are organising another event to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

It is at the Claremont Hotel on November 5 and starts at 7pm. Black tie is optional.

There will be sausage and bacon baps and live music plus a disc jockey.

Tickets cost £35.

For more details telephone 458320 or 650037.

Back to the top of the page