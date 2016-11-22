Fundraising for Joey’s Foundation

Work has now started to extend the Joey Dunlop Foundation’s disabled holiday accommodation.

The house at Braddan Bridge is now encased partly in scaffolding as the new addition starts to take shape and Superbike star (and island resident) Jonathan Rea dug the first spadeful as work started on the foundations last month.

First item on the fundraising agenda is a whisky night on December 2 at the Mike Hailwood centre at the TT Grandstand in Douglas. This will be hosted by whisky commentator, blogger and, since his recent visit to Utah this summer, Bonneville land speed record holder, Ralf Mitchell.

Limited places are available for the event. To find out more details contact Joey Dunlop Foundation chairman Kevin Quirk on 677741.

The Foundation’s annual charity dinner takes place at the Empress Hotel on January 14, with the usual glittering array of special guests, including TT winner and TT Riders’ Association president Alex George and fastest woman round the TT course Jenny Tinmouth. Sidecar racers Klaus Klaffenbock and Dave Molyneux will be there and master of ceremonies is commentator Roy Moore.