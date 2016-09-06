Funeral for former Middle MHK

The funeral takes place tomorrow for former Middle MHK and government Minister Martyn Quayle who died in hospital last month following a tragic accident.

Mr Quayle was found unconscious at the foot of a flight of stairs in Douglas a few weeks ago.

He was airlifted to Walton Hospital in Liverpool with head injuries and was put in an induced coma but sadly he passed away on Friday August 26. He was just 57. His family was with him when he died.

His funeral service will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) at Marown Parish Church, at 2pm, following by burial in the churchyard.

Martyn Quayle was first elected to the House of Keys in 2001. During his political career, he was appointed Minister for Home Affairs, Tourism and Leisure and Social Care. He grew up in Glenlough Farm and lived in Ballahutchin House in Marown. He leaves his two older brothers Peter and John and is survived by mother Elaine.

In an obituary notice published in this week’s Examiner, his family described him as a ‘true Manx ambassador who put his heart and soul into everything and was so proud to be MHK for Middle’.

They added: ‘Martyn’s family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Noble’s Hospital and the Walton Neurological Centre for all the special care that he received.’

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice Isle of Man or the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust c/o JC Fargher, Ballafreer House, Union Mills.