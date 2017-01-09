Gaelic and crafting at the same time

A crafter and Manx speaker is considering creating a Gaelic-speaking crafting group, and would like anyone who would be interested to get in touch.

Aalin Clague wants anyone who would like to hone either their crafting skills, or improving their spoken Gaelic within a supportive group, to contact her before January 6 at kirryaalin@gmail.com, or through the Ynsee Gaelg Facebook page.

The group would meet on Tuesdays in the west.