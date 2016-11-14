Gardener Mervyn, 81, wins prestigious award

A green-fingered 81-year-old who worked for Douglas Corporation for 23 years has won a prestigious Wales in Bloom 2016 award.

Mervyn Wynne, is a past parks superintendent who worked for the Corporation here before retiring and moving back to North Wales where he originated from.

The Wales in Bloom award

While he worked here the parks department won Britain in Bloom awards in 1980 and 1982 for Douglas Corporation gardens.

Mervyn’s interest in gardening began when he grew up on a farm in Wales.

He moved to the island in 1974 after successfully applying for the role of deputy parks superintendent.

Mervyn lived at Park Avenue in Douglas and became the deputy to Peter Dunn, before eventually taking over as parks superintendent from Mr Dunn when he retired.

Flowers in Bryn Glas caravan park

During his time on the island he was a member of the Isle of Man Lions Club and also a groundsman for St George’s Football Club.

Mervyn retired from his Douglas Corporation role and returned to Wales in 1998.

He now runs a small caravan park in the Denbighshire Hills called Bryn Glas Caravan Park with his wife Beryl.

His daughter, Lana Marriot, remained in the island, living in Douglas before moving to Patrick where she still lives.

Mervyn now looks after the caravan park gardens and his efforts have won him first place in the Hotels, Guest Houses, Public Houses and Restaurants – Frontage and Grounds category.

He recently received his award from Clwyd West MP David Jones.

A Wales in Bloom judge’s report was full of praise for Mervyn’s gardens, saying: ‘My initial impression was very positive and I consider this park to be a hidden gem with a very relaxing atmosphere, beautiful environment and a location which offers peaceful tranquillity.

‘There were many unusual and special features which I thought added value and charm to this establishment.

‘Of particular note was the tourist information box, the dog walking area and community orchard.

‘There were features also in progress for further additional displays with the creation of a wild flower meadow.

‘A great deal of effort and thought has gone into making the site as environmentally friendly as possible.’

Mervyn’s work was awarded an overall mark of 87 out of 100 winning him first place.