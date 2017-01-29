Garff community joins forces on new safety campaign

A road safety campaign has been launched by Garff Commissioners at Dhoon School.

The ‘Share the Space’ campaign asks all road users to look out for each other and share the road responsibly.

Launch of road safety campaign at Dhoon School - pictured Daniel Comley and Dixie Yardley (both year 6)

The new drive is aimed at all road users but it does aim to prioritise the safety of the most vulnerable users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Garff was the home of Kate Burge who was killed while cycling in 2014 as she was being overtaken by a vehicle in Kirk Michael.

One of the main aspects of the campaign is to remind drivers of the need to allow enough space when passing cylists and the commissioners support a call by Safe Cycling Isle of Man for a minimum passing distance of 1.5 metres when a vehicle driver passes a cyclist.

A Garff commissioners spokesman said: ‘The principles of the minimum safe passing distance are also a good guide when vehicle drivers come across walkers on the highway, so the concept will be particularly applicable later in the year as more walkers take to the roads prior to the Parish Walk.

‘We also have concerns raised by pedestrians in Laxey Village and the villages of Baldrine and Glen Mona – so the campaign to share the space includes a focus on driving responsibly through these areas with pedestrians in mind, observing the speed limits and giving people time and space to get across the road safely.

‘We are aware that a minority of cyclists, pedestrians and motor cyclists may behave in a way that irritates other road users, but ultimately all cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists are much more vulnerable and vehicle users need to exercise care when sharing the road with them to avoid catastrophic results.’

The spokesman added: ‘Many people’s concern is that the roads are currently too unsafe to take up cycling and the longer term aim of the campaign is to encourage a situation where people feel that our highways are safe places to walk, jog, or cycle – a space they can perhaps use to exercise, commute to work, or train for the Parish Walk.’

The campaign will be taken to government in the coming weeks, but will also include visits to Dhoon and Laxey schools where cycle lights and road safety information will be distributed to Year Six pupils (ages 10 and 11).