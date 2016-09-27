Garff’s misplaced ballot boxes issue revealed

Results for the Garff constituency could have been different but for the intervention of a sharp-eyed observer who spotted two uncounted ballot boxes after a preliminary result had been reached.

The discovery threw a spanner in the works for candidate Andrew Smith who, until that point, looked set to take the second seat in the new two-candidate constituency.

The initial count produced at 11.20pm showed Martyn Perkins polling the most votes with Andrew Smith just 18 votes ahead of Daphne Caine in the battle for the remaining seat.

A recount had already been requested when the boxes were discovered after being spotted, apparently unopened, by one of Mrs Caine’s observers. When the extra votes were factored into the equation, Mr Perkins remained in the lead but the positions between Mr Smith and Mrs Caine were reversed with Mrs Caine now leading by 20 votes.

This time it was the turn of Mr Smith to request a recount but this saw Mrs Caine’s share of the votes increase to 1,270, 23 ahead of Mr Smith.

Mr Perkins polled the most votes at 1,767, photographer Andrew Barton took the penultimate place with 346 votes and publican Nigel Dobson, who is facing a drink driving charge but missed the count through family commitments, came last with 231 votes.

More than 20 people were involved in counting the votes at the Laxey Working Men’s Institute, where ballot papers were sorted initially into bundles of 25, each with a cover sheet on which a tally was kept of the number of votes polled by each candidate on each slip in the bundle.

They operated under the guidance of returning officer Winston Taylor, who confirmed a number of the ballot papers had been overlooked in the initial count but fortunately were spotted and accounted for before the final result was announced.

Mr Barton said despite losing, the whole experience had been ‘fabulous’ and everything from the interviews with media to the requisition meeting had been enjoyable.

But turning to Facebook, Mr Barton said: ‘Gross lack of attention to detail, added to the many other gross negligences from IOM Government regarding the organisation of this General Election, is staggering.’

A computer error was blamed after 5,693 voters received polling cards in Ramsey which named the wrong polling station in the run up to polling day. Replacement cards with the correct details on had to be issued.

Back in Laxey, an expectant crowd outside the institute had dwindled to a determined few, including former Garff incumbent and Tynwald speaker Steve Rodan, when the result was finally announced at around 1.05am.