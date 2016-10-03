Gawne departs with message for local authorities

Outgoing Infrastrucuture Minister Phil Gawne wrote to all local authorities on the eve of the general election outlining the progress achieved in relation to plans for local authority transition of certain duties relating to highways maintenance, housing and waste management.

Mr Gawne, who failed in his bid to be re-elected to the House of Keys on September 22, encouraged them to ‘think about what else your authority could do, and then lobby the appropriate Minister to achieve this’.

He added: ‘I believe that to continue progress on the journey we have now started it will be important to demonstrate to the next central government administration that working together, as we have done during the past two years, is the best way to achieve change.

‘However, if local authorities are silent on this issue, then the new central administration could take a different view. I am, therefore, optimistic that you will continue this process after the election’.

He concluded by thanking members for their time and contribution, adding:

‘Although I am happy to confess to slight frustration at times, overall it has been an enjoyable, and I believe, very productive experience’.