Gawne disputes Mooinjer Veggey numbers published by government

A former government Minister says he is surprised that figures for payments by government to Manx educational charity Mooinjer Veggey have been published without explanation.

The latest audited government accounts list transactions which have taken place between government and organisations in which members of Tynwald have declared an interest.

They show that as chairman of Mooinjer Veggey, former Infrastructure Minister Phil Gawne, who lost his Rushen seat in the general election, billed government for £451,142 for services supplied in the financial year ending March 31 this year.

The figures were reported on page 3 of last week’s Examiner and here on iomtoday.

Mr Gawne said the charity didn’t recognise the figures given but said that it had received £314,234 in fees paid by the Department of Education and Children for running the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh Manx language school in St John’s up to the end of August this year.

In addition it received about £23,262 for pre-school vouchers redeemed by parents attending Mooinjer Veggey’s two pre-schools in Braddan and Ballasalla, making a total paid by the department £337,496.

He insisted: ‘As a director of this charity I receive nothing and I never have done. I’ve never claimed anything.’

Mr Gawne said he had absolutely no problem with the figures being published.

But he added: ‘I’m a little surprised that the figures were released in this way. I wasn’t aware they were published at all and I’m a bit surprised there is no attempt at commentary. As an organisation we don’t recognise the figures – which demonstrates a commentary would have been helpful.’

He pointed out that other charities and companies that run pre-schools who haven’t had their figures published could potentially get a competitive advantage.

Mr Gawne said the discrepancy in the figures may partly be explained by the government’s accounts being based on the financial year while the charity’s accounts are based on the school year.

Mooinjer Veggey’s accounts show that total income in the year to the end of August 2016 was £381,673 including DEC fees paid, fees from parents, other grants and fundraising. Staff costs totalled £346,932 and the charity made a small loss of £658.

The Bunscoill was established in the year 2000 and currently has 67 pupils, from reception age to 11 years old.

There are four full-time teachers.

Mr Gawne said that when government finances are tight, and during an election campaign, detractors may criticise the school as a luxury that we can no longer afford.

But he said in terms of academic performance, its finances and the media coverage it brings for the island, the Bunscoill offers real value for money.

He said: ‘It’s a nice to have but it’s a nice to have that is among the most, if not the most, cost effective small school in the Isle of Man.’

‘It’s not just about the Manx language,’ he added, explaining that from the outset it has had lots of media coverage from Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Norway and Denmark.

‘There have been visits by Chinese and Indian politicians and TV presenters from BBC’s Countryfile. This month, the pupils appeared on Channel 4 to announce The Simpsons and other programmes in Manx.

Every year many of the year 6 students (aged 10 and 11) achieve higher than the island’s average standard in English, science and maths. Many have gone on to study Manx at GCSE and A level. Studies have shown learning a second language has benefits for many other subjects as well as in learning other languages, Mr Gawne said.