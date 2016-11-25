Gawne: Temporary fix on Douglas Prom is a waste of taxpayers’ money

Former Infrastructure Minister Phil Gawne MHK has branded the resurfacing of Douglas Promenade a waste of taxpayers’ money.

He was speaking after his successor, Ray Harmer, agreed to a temporary fix for the road from Broadway to Summer Hill.

The work is being carried out now.

Speaking on MTTV Mr Gawne said: ‘We shouldn’t waste taxpayers’ money.

‘That is clearly a waste of taxpayers’ money.

‘[When I was Infrastructure Minister] I said to the department and the engineers there is no way we are going to do a temporary two or three-year resurfacing, wasting hundreds of thousands of pounds.’

Mr Gawne failed to be re-elected in the general election in September.

But his successor, Ray Harmer, said: ‘It is a short-term fix and it is necessary because the road has got so bad.’

Earlier today the Department of Infrastructure listed a number of projects that it said helped to underpin the island’s social and economic well-being