General election: Looking at the role of the returning officer

With the Manx general election fast approaching on September 22 iomtoday takes a look at the role of the returning officer.

A returning officer is appointed to each of the 12 constituencies and advocate Sally Bolton, who will perform the role in Glenfaba and Peel, explains what the job entails.

Ms Bolton is director of Corlett Bolton and Co, the practice she formed alongside John Corlett in 1992.

The first election she took sole responsibility for as returning officer was in 2006.

She said: ‘The returning officers are usually advocates, appointed by the Lieutenant Governor, as there are a lot of rules which require interpretation. And due to the number of administrative duties, an experienced office staff is required.

‘We can appoint a deputy also, but not exclusively an advocate. There is a considerable amount of administrative work to do in preparation for an election, such as arranging for suitable available polling stations which can comply with the rules and regulations, advertising the notice of poll and the printing of ballot papers after nomination day.

‘One of the most time consuming tasks prior to the election is administering and processing the advance votes.’

Speaking about election day itself, Ms Bolton said: ‘The main work begins for me at about 6am on the day of the poll. I get down early to check that all the polling stations have their supplies and the presiding officer is ready to open by the opening time of 8am.

‘I usually travel round to visit all polling stations during the day and one of my deputies remains at the main location.

‘The returning officer or presiding officer is responsible for assisting voters with disabilities and for ruling on any issues, which often arise.

‘The excitement starts when polls close at 8pm and the counting staff and presiding officers bring the ballot boxes in to the count from the more remote polling stations.

‘The candidates and their families, and candidates’ counting agents, approved by the returning officer, are permitted to attend the count but only the counting agents are permitted to make comment to the returning officer.

‘The counting clerks then count the ballot papers and the returning officer makes the necessary returns to be filed and places them in the envelopes with the unused ballot papers.

She added: ‘The returning officer will usually announce the result to those in the room and then announce to the public.

‘The press are often in attendance but not permitted to broadcast the result until the returning officer has given them permission.

‘The returning officer then packs it all up to file at the General Registry the next day, after a very long day.’