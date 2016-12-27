Geordies’ historic seventh win in Railway Cup

St George’s clinched a record seventh successive Cu-Plas Railway Cup by beating St Mary’s in the final at the Bowl on Boxing Day.

Chris Bass Sr’s side twice came from behind to eventually get the better of Kevin Middleton’s players after the latter were reduced to 10 men late on.

By surpassing the record of six consecutive wins - a mark shared with rivals Peel - Geordies secured yet another piece of Manx footballing history.

Captain Frank Jones also continued his remarkable run of scoring in Railway Cup finals when he netted an early equaliser for the Glencrutchery Road side after Darren Hudgeon had given St Mary’s the lead in the fourth minute.

Those two goals in the opening throes of the final at a sunny Bowl paved the way for an entertaining match that remained in the balance until late on under the floodlights,

Despite the immediate response by Geordies, they fell behind again with less than 15 minutes played when Hudgeon’s free-kick evaded everyone and found its way past goalkeeper Andy Perry before nestling into the back of the net.

St Mary’s defended stoically and were able to preserve their lead for the majority of the first half, helped in part by the woodwork after Joey Morling and Sean Quaye hit the post and crossbar respectively for Geordies.

Eventually though, the defending champions dragged themselves level shortly before half-time when man-of-the-match Jack McVey floated a free-kick into the area and talented young centre-back Adam Long rose highest to power a header past Chris Cowin to leave the match finely poised at 2-2.

The second half continued in much the same vein, with the lively Brian Crellin going close for St Mary’s while Chris Bass Jr’s cross crashed back off the top of the bar.

Geordies managed to get their noses in front shortly after the hour mark when they stole possession deep in St Mary’s territory and McVey was able to slide the ball into the area to Ciaran McNulty who slotted past Cowin to give his side the lead for the first time in the contest.

The duo combined again soon after when McNulty’s deep cross reached McVey at the back stick but, with the angle against him, the midfielder’s shot cannoned back off the post and away to safety.

With less than 10 minutes of normal time remaining, St Mary’s hopes of forcing extra-time were dashed when Crellin was shown a straight red card following a hefty challenge on Jones that left the Geordies skipper requiring treatment.

To rub salt into their wounds, they were immediately made to pay for their numerical disadvantage as St George’s doubled their lead in fine style.

A surging run from the impressive Morling was halted on the edge of the box but the ball squirmed loose to McVey who unleashed a superb first-time strike which arrowed past the motionless Cowin and into the net for 4-2.

Morling and substitute Conor Doyle - back in the island from Dubai - both went close with shots that were saved, but the result was put beyond doubt in the 88th minute when Morling’s cross evaded everyone and reached McNulty at the back post who stooped to nod into the unguarded goal for his second of the afternoon.

The striker very nearly completed his hat-trick in the dying seconds when he latched onto a ball in the area, turned his marker inside out and fired past Cowin, only to watch as his shot bounced back off the post.

It mattered not though, as the final whistle soon following and confirmed St George’s as the winners of the Cu-Plas Railway Cup for a record seventh time in a row.

