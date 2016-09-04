Get a taste of sport as a Paralympian

The Manx public are being invited to take part in sport in a wheelchair.

The taster session being held to coincide with the Paralympic Games.

That is the invitation from the island’s Wooden Spoon Wheelchair Sports Club, which is getting behind British Wheelchair Basketball’s #RioReady campaign.

The club is so named because it received funds from the Wooden Spoon charity to buy 18 sport-specific wheelchairs.

With the support of the government’s Manx Sport and Recreation (MSR) organistion, it holds sessions at the National Sports Centre on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm.

The club is inviting adults and children over eight to try out basketball, handball and rugby at the taster session on Wednesday, September 14, 7pm to 9pm.

Zoe Crowe, disability Sports Development Officer with MSR, said: ‘After the Olympic Games, the media spotlight is turning towards the Paralympic Games, taking place in Rio from 7th to 18th September.

‘Through #RioReady, British Wheelchair Basketball is increasing awareness of its sport and para-sports in general.

‘By holding the taster day, the Wooden Spoon Wheelchair Sports Club will join in the campaign.

‘The taster session will be free of charge, open to all and the emphasis is on fun.

‘Those who enjoy taking part will be welcome at the club’s regular sessions.’