Getting back into the swing of sport

A new initiative to get adults back into sport has been launched.

The ‘Swings of Things’ activity sessions are aimed at adults who would like to try something new and have a go at sports they may not have tried before.

Attendees can try out table tennis, badminton, short tennis, squash and racquet ball at weekly sessions held at the NSC.

The sessions take place on Monday mornings from 9.30am to 11.30am during term time.

Once a month, a new sport such as walking netball and rugby, cricket and tri golf will be on offer for participants to have a go at alongside the established sports.

Fully trained coaches will also be on hand to help participants get started.

The initiative was launched this week with a free session. Attendees tried out the weekly sports that are available and also had the opportunity to take part in taster sessions of the sports on offer monthly.

Lesley Patterson, of Manx Sport and Recreation, said: ‘In line with our Strategy for Sport, we would like to encourage people back into a sport that they perhaps haven’t played for a while or to try something new.

‘It’s about having fun, meeting new people and developing new skills.

‘Don’t worry if you aren’t at Olympic standard – this is about playing at your own level and enjoying what you do. We all have to start somewhere.’

Each session costs £3.15, which also includes refreshments.

Passport to Sport, which allows free access to swimming pools and NSC activities for all carers or helpers of individuals with disabilities or long term health related issues, can also be used for the sessions.

Passport to Sport is available to all individuals with a physical, learning and sensory impairment that need the support of a carer or helper to enable them to participate in physical activity.

For more information about the Swing of Things initiative call Lesley Patterson on 686852 or email Lesley.Patterson@gov.im