Girl Guides take on abseil challenge in memory of Ann

Girl Guide leaders and senior section members overcame their fears to take part in an abseil down Maughold Head in memory of friend Ann Struthers.

The team of 11 girl guiding members, from Garwick District, took on the challenge to raise money for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and UK Sepsis Trust.

It was in memory of their friend Ann, who died in 2013 after contracting septicaemia. She would have turned 21 this year. The final total is still being counted but it is estimated that they have raised £2,000 for the UK Sepsis Trust and £660 for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award fund.

Rosie Walker, leader of 5th Douglas St Thomas’s rainbow unit, said: ‘I am proud of each one of them for taking the leap of faith each time and conquering their fears.’