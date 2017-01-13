Girls’ quiz raises money for children’s hospice

Annabel Corkill, aged 13, Emily Toombs also 13, and Suzie Heap, aged 14, raised £400 for Rebecca House, the children’s hospice, with a quiz.

The girls are pictured at Ballawhetstone Riding Stables in Douglas with their ponies.

The money will be used to buy kindles for the children.

