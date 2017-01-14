Glass artist’s work exhibited at London’s Saatchi Gallery

An artist who hails from the Isle of Man has landed a dream space in a world famous art gallery.

Julie Anne Denton has recently discovered that she, amongst others, has been selected to display her artwork at the highly prestigious Saatchi art gallery, in London.

Julie, who currently lives in Switzerland, but grew up in Douglas and studied Art at the Isle Of Man College, has been selected to have her work included in an exhibition sponsored by the UK Craft Council, designed to showcase the best craft talent in Britain today.

Alongside that, she will also make a speech to the gathered artistic luminaries about her artwork when the gallery opens early next month.

Julie works predominantly with glass, and produces free flowing, distorted sculptures which have been shown all over Europe and have been lavished with praise from many circles.

Those who viewed her last exhibition on the island, held in September 2015, will be familiar with the type of intricate glass formations that will make up her entry to the gallery.

‘I have produced three major pieces for this, which is part of what I called the “Coral Series”, said Julie. ‘It comprises three vessels and they are made with sand-blasted lace glass.

‘They are three individual pieces, but they have the potential to be interlocked and combined to create a new piece with a different philosophical meaning. It is essentially very much form over function. Once you put them together you lose the essence of the original and they take on another form altogether. ‘

Each piece will be on sale for between £3,000 to £6,000 each.

Being shown at such a gallery as the Saatchi is a massive feather in the cap for any artist, and can represent the pinnacle of any career.

Julie, however, sees it as a chance to develop and grow as an artist, and is excited about the possibilities it may open up for her.

‘Who knows where this will take me, but I want to move onto bigger and better things, she said. ‘Being shown at Saatchi means that I can’t accept smaller galleries now, and that I have to look towards the bigger places, such as New York and London based galleries. There is a lot of prestige attached to being shown at Saatchi that will open doors for me and lead to bigger things.

‘Hopefully it will lead me to becoming super famous!’ she added, tongue firmly in cheek.

Later this year, she will open up a gallery space of her own in Zurich, Switzerland.

‘I feel I have deserved this. I have worked hard for this over 20 years, though,’ continued Julie. ‘As an artist you have to work often with no reward, and often for little or no money. You have to be so strong and believe in yourself when there is no one else around you that believes in you.’

‘There are a lot of sacrifices that have gone into me getting to this point,’ she said. ‘I have focussed on glass and being creative rather than do things like start a family or settle down. Glass is my baby.’

If you would like to see some examples of Julie’s work, some of her earlier ‘Coral’ series pieces are on display at the Studio 42 in Port St Mary.