Glenfaba Chorale to stage Christmas concert in St John's

Community news

Carols, readings and mince pies are promised at Glenfaba Chorale’s annual Christmas concert tomorrow (Friday).

The mixed-voice choir will perform at St John’s Methodist Chapel for this year’s event, which is now a fixture of the Manx festive calendar.

Choir leader Muriel Corkish said: ‘We try to move around the island – 2014 was at Marown, 2015 at St Andrew’s in Douglas – and we are looking forward to singing at St John’s.’

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

All welcome, admission free.

