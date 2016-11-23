Golf club housing plan to tackle debt

Ramsey commissioners will not oppose a planning application by Ramsey Golf Links Ltd for three luxury detached dwellings on land to the northern section of the club’s car park.

The site is not currently zoned as open space or woodland, not for development.

The application points out that the development would not be visually intrusive and that the highway access requirements had been met.

Commissioner and club member Eric Corkish spoke in favour of the application, saying the sole reason the club wished to sell off the land was to raise the money to pay off a debt. It was a spare piece of wasteland alongside the Leighany stream, not overlooking any other properties. It was not part of the golf course, and never would be.

‘They are trying to sell it to make money, which they need to keep the golf club going. If Ramsey loses the golf course, it will never get it back’, he said.