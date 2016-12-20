Golfers want toilets halfway round Douglas course

Fees and toilets were at the forefront of councillors’ discussion on Douglas golf course during their recent meeting.

A quirk of the membership charging system for the golf club meant fees were charged from April to April and even someone joining later in the year, in October, for instance, would pay the same fee as for a full year, then have to renew in April. The club’s professional Michael Vipond said the club had turned away potential new members as a result, and asked if a pro-rata fee could be introduced.

Councillors noted it was possible to use the golf course on an individual fee-per-game basis, which could be done until the membership renewals came around in April. Further discussion is to take place in February.

A call was made for toilets half way around the course.

At least one member supported the idea but the consensus was there was greater need in other areas of Douglas such as the promenade, for example.

Golfers had managed without toilets half way round the course for the past 100 years, councillors noted.

