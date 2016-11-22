Goverment officials insist census form was clear - 90 per cent were filled in correctly

The vast majority of census forms were correctly filled in, despite some householders apparently failing to include their children in the returns.

Since the forms were completed last April, in the five yearly survey, letters have gone out to homes in a number of areas around the island where the number of children included in the census returns falls short of those on school rolls.

But when the story appeared on Isle of Man Newspapers’ website, iomtoday.co.im some commentators suggested the census forms themselves could be misleading. People posting on the site pointed out the form repeatedly states: ‘The remaining questions apply to persons aged 16 and over only (born on or before April 24, 2000).’

The statement is repeated six times in the form, once in each section after initial details about each member of a household have been entered. But some householders may have thought it applied throughout the document.

A statement from a government spokesman confirmed the forms were different from those used last time, adding this was because it was necessary to scan them so an online return could be made, if people chose that option.

However, it went on to say: ‘The census forms were tested prior to printing to ensure accurate completion.

‘More than 90 per cent of the forms from those with children were completed successfully first time, so if it was misleading, only a small proportion of people misread it.

‘As a matter of course we review the census project every time it’s complete and make improvements where possible.’

Earlier this month, householders in various parts of the island, including East Douglas and Peel, received letters telling them census figures had revealed a lower number of under-16-year-olds than anticipated and the data received did not tally with other figures such as those on school registers.

‘If you have inadvertently omitted any under 16s, then please contact the census office to provide us with their details so we can add them to your census form,’ the letter said.

It requested details of names ages, sex and date and place of birth and concluded: ‘If there are no individuals under 16 in your household, it would be helpful if you could contact us so that we can update our records and mark your census form as complete.’

Censuses happen every five years in the Isle of Man and every 10 years in the UK, the first being in 1801.

The census is used to find information about national demographics and the results help governments to decide how resources and services are allocated.