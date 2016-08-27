Government department’s ‘£100,000’ dispute with company behind Tom Jones gig

A government department is embroiled in a dispute with the private promoter behind the Tom Jones concert.

Economic Development Minister Laurence Skelly had declined to make public any details about the gig’s financial performance because of a contractual agreement with promoter tinyCOW.

Mr Skelly

But the Manx Independent has learned that the DED is in dispute with tinyCOW over who is liable for certain costs of organising the event.

In an email sent to prospective MHKS, tinyCOW’s chief executive officer Lee O’Hanlon threatened legal action if a sum totalling £2,155 in relation to tower lights and seating bars was not repaid. It is understood that claim has been settled.

But his email also states: ‘DED are attempting to not pay out my return on the investment in the show and instead are seeking that my companies provide them with circa £100,000 after the show made a loss. Not as great a loss as The Jacksons, which made a loss of circa £100,000.

‘DED, whilst utterly cognisant of the true position, are threatening my companies, and so the livelihood of my family, to cover their own mistakes. I will not accept this. This saddens me greatly as the fall-out will be tragic for the island as I fight for me and my company to be appropriately treated.’

He said ‘cheating’ his company out of its return on investment would jeopardise ‘multi-million pound’ investment in the island - and he threatened to forward an ‘extensive dossier’ to all media, music agents and theatre companies in defence of his business.

Mr Skelly said the Tom Jones gig would be close to breaking even – if the dispute with tinyCow can be settled.

His department’s chief executive, Chris Corlett, said the DED is seeking further talks with the promoter and had offered to enter into mediation to get the matter resolved.

He said: ‘The department worked with tinyCOW, a private promoter, to deliver the Tom Jones concert. It was a large complex event. Now we are seeking to finalise the accounts in relation to that with tinyCOW.

‘At this stage we are trying to reach a common view with the final accounts. We have offered to meet further and discuss the matter with tinyCOW and are prepared to enter into negotiation and mediation if required to resolve the matter appropriately. We are awaiting a response.’

Mr Skelly said: ‘Subject to us resolving this matter, we believe the Tom Jones concert was close to breaking even.’

A total of 3,945 tickets were sold for the Tom Jones concert in a big top at Noble’s Park on July 26. The venue had a maximum initial capacity of 10,000 but this was reduced to just over 5,000 to provide extra seating.

Meanwhile, the DED says it will look to see what action it could take against a Facebook page over what it says are ‘factual errors’ posted about the organising of 2014’s loss-making concert by The Jacksons, the Vision Nine TT contract and about plans to bring in a private firm to run the Villa Marina and Gaiety Theatre.

The Isle of Man News Facebook page, which has no connection at all to the Isle of Man Newspapers Facebook page, lists the names of three firms it says have been shortlisted to run the Villa-Gaiety.

Mr Corlett said he could not confirm or deny those names.

But he added: ‘There’s been a number of posts on social media which contain factual errors some of which have caused distress to some of our staff and so we are looking at what steps we can take to address that.

‘We have spoken to a wide variety of potential operators and we are down to a shortlist of three. We are about to issue invitations to tender in the next few weeks. We have appraised staff fully.’ Mr Corlett said he expected a decision to be made by the department before Christmas.

The DED Minister has previously confirmed The Jacksons gig lost a five-figure sum. It is understood, however, the total loss was just over £100,000.