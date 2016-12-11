Government looking for sponsors

The government is looking for sponsors for its Food and Drink Festival.

Next year’s festival will place at the Villa Marina Gardens on the weekend of September 16 and 17.

The 2016 festival attracted more than 10,000 visitors, 3,000 more than last year.

In 2015, the festival won the PokerStars Award for Public Sector Achievement of the Year at Isle of Man Newspapers’ Awards for Excellence.

Sponsorship packages range from £10,000 to £1,000.

To discuss becoming a sponsor, contact the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.

Pictured: A scene from this year’s festival.